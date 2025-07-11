Tragedy Strikes as Vadodara Bridge Collapse Raises Death Toll to 20

A catastrophic collapse of the Mahisagar river bridge in Vadodara, Gujarat, has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with the death toll now standing at 20. One person remains unaccounted for as search efforts proceed amidst challenging conditions, authorities confirmed.

The incident has prompted significant governmental action, including the suspension of four engineers from the state's Roads and Buildings Department. A preliminary probe suggests the failure was due to 'crushing of pedestal and articulation joints,' with a detailed report expected in 30 days.

The community played a pivotal role as first responders, and rescue operations continue with assistance from the National and State Disaster Response Forces. This incident raises concerns as it follows a series of bridge collapses in Gujarat over recent years.

