Miraculous Rescue of Missing German Backpacker in Australian Outback

A 26-year-old German backpacker, Carolina Wilga, was found alive after being missing for nearly two weeks in Australia's northwest. She was located near Beacon and airlifted to a Perth hospital, recovering after enduring harsh conditions. A search was initiated when her abandoned vehicle was discovered.

Australian authorities have successfully located Carolina Wilga, a 26-year-old German backpacker, who had been missing for nearly two weeks in a remote area of the country's northwest.

Wilga was found on Friday near Beacon, about 254 km north of Perth, and has been airlifted to a hospital in the capital where she is currently recuperating.

She faced significant hardships during her ordeal, including injuries and mosquito bites, prompting a large-scale search after her vehicle was abandoned in the Wheatbelt region.

