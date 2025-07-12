Left Menu

Goa's Big Leap in Infrastructure: Major Projects Approved

The Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation has approved various infrastructure projects worth Rs 149 crore, including a hostel, a bridge, and government building redevelopments. These initiatives aim to improve public convenience, urban rejuvenation, and institutional development in Goa by delivering modern, efficient public infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:23 IST
Goa's Big Leap in Infrastructure: Major Projects Approved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards enhancing the state's infrastructure, the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has sanctioned projects worth Rs 149 crore. This includes major initiatives like constructing a hostel at Goa Medical College, reconstructing a bridge, and redeveloping government buildings across the state.

During the 206th board meeting of GSIDC, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, several pivotal projects aimed at public convenience and urban modernization were greenlit. These projects are centered on the themes of urban rejuvenation and institutional development, according to a state government spokesperson.

Among the approved projects are a new boys' hostel at Goa Medical College, a bridge restoration in St Estevam village, and the development of Margao's old bus stand. The chief minister reiterated his administration's commitment to delivering quality, timely infrastructure to achieve the vision of Viksit Goa 2037.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025