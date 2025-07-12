Goa's Big Leap in Infrastructure: Major Projects Approved
In a significant step towards enhancing the state's infrastructure, the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) has sanctioned projects worth Rs 149 crore. This includes major initiatives like constructing a hostel at Goa Medical College, reconstructing a bridge, and redeveloping government buildings across the state.
During the 206th board meeting of GSIDC, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, several pivotal projects aimed at public convenience and urban modernization were greenlit. These projects are centered on the themes of urban rejuvenation and institutional development, according to a state government spokesperson.
Among the approved projects are a new boys' hostel at Goa Medical College, a bridge restoration in St Estevam village, and the development of Margao's old bus stand. The chief minister reiterated his administration's commitment to delivering quality, timely infrastructure to achieve the vision of Viksit Goa 2037.
