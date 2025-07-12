Left Menu

Tragic Canal Crash Claims Family Members in Patna

In Patna's Ranitalab area, a tragic accident occurred when a car plunged into a canal, leading to the deaths of three family members, including a minor. Two others survived with injuries. The vehicle lost control at Sarai village during early morning hours, prompting immediate police and medical response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-07-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 11:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Patna's Ranitalab area, a car carrying a family of five veered off the road and plunged into a canal, resulting in the deaths of three members, including a child. The accident was reported by police on Saturday morning.

The victims, identified as Nirmala Devi, aged 52, Neetu Singh, aged 35, and 10-year-old Ashtitwa Singh, were pronounced dead at the nearest government hospital after emergency services responded swiftly to the scene.

The car was en route from Chhattisgarh when the driver lost control around 5 a.m. at Sarai village. Two other passengers sustained injuries but are in stable condition, according to police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

