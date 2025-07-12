Left Menu

Revival of Wular Lake's Pink Blooms Marks Ecological Triumph

The Wular Lake in north Kashmir, Asia's second largest freshwater lake, witnesses a resurgence of lotus blooms after nearly three decades. Dedicated conservation efforts by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority, including substantial desilting, have restored the lake's ecosystem, boosting local livelihoods and biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandipora | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:48 IST
Revival of Wular Lake's Pink Blooms Marks Ecological Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The lotus blooms have returned to north Kashmir's Wular Lake after almost three decades, a remarkable ecological achievement attributed to consistent preservation efforts. Spanning 200 square kilometers, Wular Lake is renowned as Asia's second largest freshwater lake, and its deteriorated ecosystem had been a concern for locals.

In the wake of the 1992 floods, the lake's ecosystem suffered due to silt accumulation, resulting in the gradual disappearance of the lotus plant. However, recent initiatives by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) have reversed this decline through dedicated desilting, providing ecological and economic reprieve to the community.

The lake's ecological recovery has also led to a resurgence in migratory bird populations. Rare species like the Great Bittern and Long-tailed Duck have been spotted, further highlighting the restoration's success. The return of lotuses signifies renewed hope for the harvest of 'nadru', a local delicacy, thus benefiting the area's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025