Revival of Wular Lake's Pink Blooms Marks Ecological Triumph
The Wular Lake in north Kashmir, Asia's second largest freshwater lake, witnesses a resurgence of lotus blooms after nearly three decades. Dedicated conservation efforts by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority, including substantial desilting, have restored the lake's ecosystem, boosting local livelihoods and biodiversity.
The lotus blooms have returned to north Kashmir's Wular Lake after almost three decades, a remarkable ecological achievement attributed to consistent preservation efforts. Spanning 200 square kilometers, Wular Lake is renowned as Asia's second largest freshwater lake, and its deteriorated ecosystem had been a concern for locals.
In the wake of the 1992 floods, the lake's ecosystem suffered due to silt accumulation, resulting in the gradual disappearance of the lotus plant. However, recent initiatives by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) have reversed this decline through dedicated desilting, providing ecological and economic reprieve to the community.
The lake's ecological recovery has also led to a resurgence in migratory bird populations. Rare species like the Great Bittern and Long-tailed Duck have been spotted, further highlighting the restoration's success. The return of lotuses signifies renewed hope for the harvest of 'nadru', a local delicacy, thus benefiting the area's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
