NGT Directs West Bengal to Address Gaps in Ganga Action Plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated that the state of West Bengal, alongside the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), must detail the deficiencies in the implementation of the Ganga Action Plan through affidavits.

While assessing the status of pollution control measures for the Ganga River in West Bengal, the NGT observed partial action to curb pollution but highlighted the continued flow of untreated sewage from several drains. The principal bench of the NGT, led by Chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, recognized issues in data accuracy, project execution, and water quality standards.

The tribunal directed that these gaps, as noted in the reports from the state and CPCB, be articulated through an affidavit by the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Director General of NMCG, and CPCB before the next scheduled hearing on October 8. This includes addressing the inadequate execution of sewage treatment plans and ensuring proper sewage management.

(With inputs from agencies.)