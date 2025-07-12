Left Menu

NGT Directs West Bengal to Address Gaps in Ganga Action Plan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered West Bengal, along with NMCG and CPCB, to specify deficiencies in the Ganga Action Plan via affidavits. Despite partial actions, untreated sewage continues polluting the river. The tribunal emphasized gaps in data and project execution that need addressing before October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 19:41 IST
NGT Directs West Bengal to Address Gaps in Ganga Action Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has mandated that the state of West Bengal, alongside the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), must detail the deficiencies in the implementation of the Ganga Action Plan through affidavits.

While assessing the status of pollution control measures for the Ganga River in West Bengal, the NGT observed partial action to curb pollution but highlighted the continued flow of untreated sewage from several drains. The principal bench of the NGT, led by Chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava, recognized issues in data accuracy, project execution, and water quality standards.

The tribunal directed that these gaps, as noted in the reports from the state and CPCB, be articulated through an affidavit by the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Director General of NMCG, and CPCB before the next scheduled hearing on October 8. This includes addressing the inadequate execution of sewage treatment plans and ensuring proper sewage management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025