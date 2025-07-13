India's Sulphur Dioxide Emission Standards Under Fire: A Risk to Public Health
India's relaxation of sulphur dioxide emission norms for coal-fired power plants has drawn criticism. An analysis from CREA claims flawed scientific studies are used to justify delays in installing pollution control units. The report warns of significant health risks and calls for mandatory pollution control.
India's decision to relax sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission control norms for coal-fired power plants faces criticism from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). Their independent analysis reveals that key studies used to justify this move contain major contradictions, risking public health.
CREA highlights that despite stringent SO2 standards set in 2015 for power plants, a significant portion of units have yet to install necessary pollution control measures, citing flaws in the studies supporting these delays. Concerns are raised over continued air pollution and associated diseases.
The report emphasizes that failing to implement flue gas desulphurization (FGD) units could exacerbate health issues, while the government pushes forward with plans for additional coal-fired capacity. CREA urges mandatory FGD installations, warning that delays cost lives and increase public health risks.
