Tragic Car Plunge Leaves Two Dead in Madhya Pradesh River

A fatal accident occurred on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, claiming the lives of two individuals and leaving two others critically injured. Police reported that a car plunged into a river on the Indore-Betul highway near Mokhapipalya village.

The incident took place as the vehicle encountered a truck on a culvert, causing the driver to lose control. The car fell into the Kalisindh River, according to Kamlaur police station's in-charge Upendra Nahar.

Local residents swiftly came to the rescue, managing to extract the occupants by breaking the car windows after the doors jammed. Two passengers were declared dead at the Bagli government hospital, while the remaining two were transferred to Indore for further treatment.