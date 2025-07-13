Eluru's Pioneering VR Traffic Park: A New Chapter in Road Safety Education

The Andhra Pradesh police, alongside the Eluru Urban Development Authority, have opened a groundbreaking children's traffic park in Eluru district, aiming to revolutionize road safety education through engaging, child-friendly methods.

Costing Rs 84 lakh, this initiative features one of India's first Virtual Reality-themed parks, emphasizing a commitment to safety and learning. Inaugurated by TDP MP P Mahesh Kumar Yadav and conceptualized by Eluru District Joint Collector Dhathri Reddy, it includes cycle tracks, VR games, zebra crossings, and mini road models.

The Eluru Superintendent of Police, K Pratap Shiv Kishore, highlighted that the park serves as more than just a playground—it's an educational mission. With features like a 'Take & Read' book stall, safety quizzes, and traffic walks, the park aims to instill lifelong awareness of road safety in both children and parents.

