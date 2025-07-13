Eluru's Pioneering VR Traffic Park: A New Chapter in Road Safety Education
In Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, a newly inaugurated children's traffic park focuses on road safety education through innovative methods like Virtual Reality. Developed by local authorities, the park offers interactive experiences including VR games, cycle tracks, and traffic simulations, aiming to teach both children and parents vital traffic rules.
The Andhra Pradesh police, alongside the Eluru Urban Development Authority, have opened a groundbreaking children's traffic park in Eluru district, aiming to revolutionize road safety education through engaging, child-friendly methods.
Costing Rs 84 lakh, this initiative features one of India's first Virtual Reality-themed parks, emphasizing a commitment to safety and learning. Inaugurated by TDP MP P Mahesh Kumar Yadav and conceptualized by Eluru District Joint Collector Dhathri Reddy, it includes cycle tracks, VR games, zebra crossings, and mini road models.
The Eluru Superintendent of Police, K Pratap Shiv Kishore, highlighted that the park serves as more than just a playground—it's an educational mission. With features like a 'Take & Read' book stall, safety quizzes, and traffic walks, the park aims to instill lifelong awareness of road safety in both children and parents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
