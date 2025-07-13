Tragic Building Collapse in Uttar Pradesh: Compensation Demands Rise

A tragic construction accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district when the roof slab of an under-construction house collapsed, resulting in the deaths of two labourers and injuring another, according to police reports.

The incident took place as the lintel of Ajay Kumar's house was being laid. Labourers Shyamjeet and Gyanendra were working at the site when the shuttering and concrete slab gave way, burying them underneath, as confirmed by Circle Officer Abhishek Pratap Ajey.

Amidst the grief, families of the deceased initially refused to allow the removal of the bodies, demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation and land allocation. However, after assurances of compensation per government norms, they agreed to proceed with postmortem examinations.