Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Journey: India's Pride in Space

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla concluded his 18-day stint at the ISS, echoing Rakesh Sharma's 1984 declaration of India's beauty from space. He praised today's ambitious, fearless India. Shukla's mission underscored India's space accomplishments, contributing valuable data for NASA and ISRO's human spaceflight advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:36 IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla wrapped up his remarkable 18-day journey at the International Space Station (ISS), offering a unique perspective on India's progress from the cosmos. Shukla echoed the iconic words of his predecessor, Rakesh Sharma, while adding that today's India exudes ambition, fearlessness, and confidence. His mission reflects India's strides in space exploration.

Leaving the ISS on Monday evening India time, Shukla and the Ax-4 crew, led by Commander Peggy Whitson, pilot Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, and specialists Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, embarked on their way back home. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the mission's contributions, set to culminate with a splashdown near California. After witnessing 16 sunrises and sunsets daily, Shukla has made history as the first Indian at the ISS.

Shukla's journey is seen as pivotal for ISRO's future human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, scheduled for 2027, backed by a budget of approximately Rs 550 crore. During the mission, Shukla engaged in vital experiments, including enhancing knowledge on microalgae's potential for future missions and exploring astronaut cognitive adaptations in space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

