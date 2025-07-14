Delhi's Master Plan 2041: Charting a New Course for the Capital's Growth

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a high-profile meeting on Monday to assess the provisions of the anticipated Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2041. This meeting highlights the Delhi government's commitment to shaping the city's future landscape.

Submitted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in April 2023, the draft awaits approval from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The DDA vice-chairman is expected to deliver a comprehensive presentation before the chief minister and senior officials, focusing on industries, environment, and revenue.

The proposed strategy involves developing 1,200 acres across three industrial clusters—Kanjhawla, Ranikhera, and Baprola—via a public-private partnership. These hubs aim to attract sectors like IT and AI, promising significant job creation. Lt Gov V K Saxena has previously approved the plan, emphasizing inclusive development and sustainability.

