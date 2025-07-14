Tragic Fire at Massachusetts Assisted Living Facility: Community in Mourning
A devastating fire at Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts resulted in nine deaths and approximately 30 injuries. Firefighters, including off-duty personnel, responded to the chaotic scene, aiding residents trapped amid heavy smoke and flames. Investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.
A catastrophic fire at the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, claimed the lives of nine people and left about 30 injured, authorities confirmed on Monday. The tragedy unfolded as residents frantically sought help, with some hanging out of windows amid the chaotic scenes.
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 9:50 p.m. on Sunday and faced strong smoke and flames. Despite the daunting conditions, they managed to rescue numerous residents from the 70-person facility. The prompt response involved about 50 firefighters, including 30 off-duty personnel.
Echoing the sentiment of the community's loss, Chief Jeffrey Bacon described the incident as an 'unfathomable tragedy.' The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by both state and local authorities, as the community comes to grips with the devastating event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cloudburst Tragedy on Yamunotri Highway
Tragedy Strikes Puri: Stampede Near Shree Gundicha Temple Leaves 3 Dead
Intense Rescue Operations and Suspended Pilgrimage Amid Uttarkashi Landslide
Tragedy at Gundicha Temple: Incompetence Claims Lives During Rath Yatra
Tragedy Strikes: Family Picnic Turns Fatal Amid Pakistan's Raging Floods