Axiom-4 Crew Returns Home: A Historic Journey for Astronaut Shukla

The Axiom-4 mission crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, returned to Earth after 18 days aboard the ISS. This historic mission marked India's return to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 journey. The crew covered 7.6 million miles and will now undergo rehabilitation to adjust back to Earth's gravity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Axiom-4 mission crew, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, returned to Earth in their Dragon Grace spacecraft after an 18-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission, which also included astronauts from Poland and Hungary, marked a significant return to space for these countries after a four-decade hiatus.

The crew was part of a historic mission that symbolized India's resurgence in space exploration, coming 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's iconic journey. ISRO spent Rs 550 crore on this mission, aiming to fine-tune its human spaceflight efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

