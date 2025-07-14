Axiom-4 Crew Returns Home: A Historic Journey for Astronaut Shukla
The Axiom-4 mission crew, including Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, returned to Earth after 18 days aboard the ISS. This historic mission marked India's return to space after Rakesh Sharma's 1984 journey. The crew covered 7.6 million miles and will now undergo rehabilitation to adjust back to Earth's gravity.
Axiom-4 mission crew, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, returned to Earth in their Dragon Grace spacecraft after an 18-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS).
The mission, which also included astronauts from Poland and Hungary, marked a significant return to space for these countries after a four-decade hiatus.
The crew was part of a historic mission that symbolized India's resurgence in space exploration, coming 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's iconic journey. ISRO spent Rs 550 crore on this mission, aiming to fine-tune its human spaceflight efforts.
