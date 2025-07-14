Axiom-4 Crew Returns Home: A Historic Journey for Astronaut Shukla

Axiom-4 mission crew, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, returned to Earth in their Dragon Grace spacecraft after an 18-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS).

The mission, which also included astronauts from Poland and Hungary, marked a significant return to space for these countries after a four-decade hiatus.

The crew was part of a historic mission that symbolized India's resurgence in space exploration, coming 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's iconic journey. ISRO spent Rs 550 crore on this mission, aiming to fine-tune its human spaceflight efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)