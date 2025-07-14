Battle for Sariska: Environmentalists Oppose Boundary Redraw

Environmentalists, researchers, and former Indian Forest Service officers are urging Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the National Tiger Conservation Authority to reject a proposal that would alter the boundaries of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. The plan is criticized for potentially resurrecting closed mining operations, which could jeopardize the area's ecological integrity.

Operating under the banner of 'People for Aravallis', the group expressed serious concerns over the proposal approved by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). They argue that the plan, marketed as 'rationalizing reserve boundaries', would disastrously impact the ecologically sensitive Aravalli region if implemented.

The alteration could benefit mining interests by excluding 50 dormant marble, dolomite, limestone, and masonic stone mines from the one-kilometre critical tiger habitat (CTH) zone. This move is seen as a transgression that could harm Sariska's wildlife, setting a dangerous precedent for similar practices in protected areas across India.

