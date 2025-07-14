Left Menu

Battle for Sariska: Environmentalists Oppose Boundary Redraw

Environmentalists in India are opposing a proposal to redraw the boundaries of Sariska Tiger Reserve, fearing it will lead to mining activities resuming and threaten the area's ecology. They argue the boundary change, approved by national wildlife authorities, favors mining interests and undermines conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Environmentalists, researchers, and former Indian Forest Service officers are urging Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and the National Tiger Conservation Authority to reject a proposal that would alter the boundaries of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan. The plan is criticized for potentially resurrecting closed mining operations, which could jeopardize the area's ecological integrity.

Operating under the banner of 'People for Aravallis', the group expressed serious concerns over the proposal approved by the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). They argue that the plan, marketed as 'rationalizing reserve boundaries', would disastrously impact the ecologically sensitive Aravalli region if implemented.

The alteration could benefit mining interests by excluding 50 dormant marble, dolomite, limestone, and masonic stone mines from the one-kilometre critical tiger habitat (CTH) zone. This move is seen as a transgression that could harm Sariska's wildlife, setting a dangerous precedent for similar practices in protected areas across India.

