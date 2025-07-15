Left Menu

Deluge in Texas: Devastating Floods Raise Questions on Preparedness

Texas faces relentless tragedy as flood-related deaths rise to 131, with storm threats lingering. Central Texas braces for more heavy rains after flash floods devastated the Hill Country, leaving a deadly aftermath in Kerrville. Legislative action is anticipated to scrutinize disaster response and preparedness failures.

Deluge in Texas: Devastating Floods Raise Questions on Preparedness
The death toll from flood-related incidents in Texas increased to 131 on Monday, with state officials bracing for another wave of severe weather just days after flash floods wreaked havoc in the Hill Country. The Guadalupe River, central to the devastation, has claimed multiple lives, transforming the region into a zone of mourning.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood watch, predicting heavy rains up to half a foot across central Texas, affecting areas from the Rio Grande to Austin. This alert includes Kerr County, which is still recovering from the catastrophic events of July 4. Damages include the destruction in Kerrville and devastation of a summer camp in Hunt.

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the search for victims along the Guadalupe was temporarily halted due to ongoing flood risks. With 97 people still missing and questions looming over disaster response, a special legislative session is set to address these issues, including the absence of reliable warning systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

