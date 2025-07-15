Search Efforts Intensify for Missing After Boat Capsizes in Mentawai

Indonesian rescuers launched a meticulous search for 11 people missing after their boat capsized in adverse weather conditions off West Sumatra's Mentawai Islands, according to the local search and rescue agency's announcement on Tuesday.

The incident, occurring on Monday around 11 a.m. local time, saw seven out of the 18 people on board being rescued. Notably, 10 passengers were local government officials heading from Sikakap to Tuapejat.

Efforts continue with two boats and numerous rescuers deployed to locate the missing. Frequent accidents plague Indonesia's archipelago, where boats are a common travel medium, exacerbated by inclement weather and poor safety standards.