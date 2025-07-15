Search Efforts Intensify for Missing After Boat Capsizes in Mentawai
Indonesian authorities are in pursuit to locate 11 individuals who went missing following a boat capsizing amid severe weather off the Mentawai Islands. Among the 18 individuals on board, 10 were government officials. Despite treacherous conditions, rescue operations continue along well-traveled but often perilous waterways.
Indonesian rescuers launched a meticulous search for 11 people missing after their boat capsized in adverse weather conditions off West Sumatra's Mentawai Islands, according to the local search and rescue agency's announcement on Tuesday.
The incident, occurring on Monday around 11 a.m. local time, saw seven out of the 18 people on board being rescued. Notably, 10 passengers were local government officials heading from Sikakap to Tuapejat.
Efforts continue with two boats and numerous rescuers deployed to locate the missing. Frequent accidents plague Indonesia's archipelago, where boats are a common travel medium, exacerbated by inclement weather and poor safety standards.
ALSO READ
Tragic Accidents and Natural Disasters Plague Shimla Amid Heavy Rains
(Eds: minor edits) Telangana pharma plant blast: Toll goes up to 8, say officials.
CBI Uncovers Massive Cyber Fraud Using Mule Accounts: Bank Officials Under Investigation
Officials verifying whereabouts of missing people, says CM Revanth Reddy on Pharma plant blast.
T'gana pharma plant blast: Several people missing, of the 143 present during incident 56 in touch with officials, says CM Reddy.