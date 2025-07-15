Left Menu

Search Efforts Intensify for Missing After Boat Capsizes in Mentawai

Indonesian authorities are in pursuit to locate 11 individuals who went missing following a boat capsizing amid severe weather off the Mentawai Islands. Among the 18 individuals on board, 10 were government officials. Despite treacherous conditions, rescue operations continue along well-traveled but often perilous waterways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 06:26 IST
Search Efforts Intensify for Missing After Boat Capsizes in Mentawai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesian rescuers launched a meticulous search for 11 people missing after their boat capsized in adverse weather conditions off West Sumatra's Mentawai Islands, according to the local search and rescue agency's announcement on Tuesday.

The incident, occurring on Monday around 11 a.m. local time, saw seven out of the 18 people on board being rescued. Notably, 10 passengers were local government officials heading from Sikakap to Tuapejat.

Efforts continue with two boats and numerous rescuers deployed to locate the missing. Frequent accidents plague Indonesia's archipelago, where boats are a common travel medium, exacerbated by inclement weather and poor safety standards.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025