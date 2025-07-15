Left Menu

Streamlining EPR Compliance: The Role of Professional Utilities

EPR registration is now mandatory for importers in India, with Professional Utilities offering expert assistance. Their services ensure compliance with the latest regulations by providing end-to-end support, from documentation to regulatory liaison. Professional Utilities helps businesses manage requirements for various waste types while maintaining transparent pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shift towards sustainable business practices, EPR registration has become compulsory for importers in India. This development underscores the significance of recycling and adherence to environmental norms in modern enterprises.

Professional Utilities stands out as a reliable partner in this space, offering comprehensive services to ensure businesses comply with the latest regulations. Their offerings extend from initial consultations through to documentation preparation and application submissions, all while liaising with regulatory bodies to facilitate a seamless process.

Targeting diverse waste types, Professional Utilities caters to the nuances of Plastic, E-waste, Battery, and Rubber Waste compliance. Their competitive pricing structure, starting at ₹9,999, makes EPR registration accessible for startups and small businesses, ensuring transparency and customer satisfaction remain paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

