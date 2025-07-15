Left Menu

Sowing Seeds of Change: Chetu's Annual Tree Plantation Drive

Chetu hosted its Seventh Annual Tree Plantation Drive at its Noida campus, uniting employees, volunteers, and community members to plant native saplings. The event, organized by the Chetu Foundation, emphasized biodiversity and sustainability, with eco-awareness activities and interactive talks on sustainable living accompanying the tree-planting activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 15-07-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 11:49 IST
Sowing Seeds of Change: Chetu's Annual Tree Plantation Drive
Chetu, a global leader in software solutions, held its Seventh Annual Tree Plantation Drive at its Noida campus this past weekend, successfully aligning with its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The initiative, organized by the Chetu Foundation, gathered employees, volunteers, and local community members to plant native, oxygen-rich saplings, aiming to boost regional biodiversity and environmental health. It highlighted Chetu's ethos of responsible growth.

Besides planting trees, the drive featured eco-awareness activities and talks on sustainable living, promoting a culture of environmental consciousness among participants.

