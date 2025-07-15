Sowing Seeds of Change: Chetu's Annual Tree Plantation Drive

Chetu, a global leader in software solutions, held its Seventh Annual Tree Plantation Drive at its Noida campus this past weekend, successfully aligning with its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The initiative, organized by the Chetu Foundation, gathered employees, volunteers, and local community members to plant native, oxygen-rich saplings, aiming to boost regional biodiversity and environmental health. It highlighted Chetu's ethos of responsible growth.

Besides planting trees, the drive featured eco-awareness activities and talks on sustainable living, promoting a culture of environmental consciousness among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)