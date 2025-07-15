Wildfire Destroys Iconic Grand Canyon Lodge, Sparking Federal Investigation
A wildfire that began as a controlled burn rapidly expanded, destroying the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and prompting evacuation orders. The blaze has led to calls for a federal investigation into the National Park Service's initial handling of the fire. Over 70 structures were lost and federal officials are reviewing the response.
A wildfire that erupted on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon has led to the destruction of the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and over 70 structures, intensifying scrutiny over the National Park Service's initial response. The fire, sparked by a lightning strike on July 4, was initially allowed to burn to benefit the land.
However, it quickly raged out of control, prompting evacuation orders and calls for a federal investigation. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs criticized federal officials for managing the blaze as a controlled burn during peak summer conditions. The fire began growing rapidly by nearly eightfold within a day.
The situation underscores the challenges of wildfire management, as decision-makers balance ecological benefits and public safety. Meanwhile, officials have closed access to the North Rim, significantly impacting annual visitation. Federal authorities are now tasked with reviewing the decision-making process involved in managing the wildfire.
