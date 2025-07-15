Left Menu

Revival of Noon and Pili Rivers Inspires Hope in Uttar Pradesh

The Noon River in Kanpur, once obstructed by silt and encroachments, flows again thanks to the Uttar Pradesh government's river revival initiative. This initiative inspired widespread public participation, leading to similar efforts for the Pili River. The projects spotlight community involvement in restoring vital water bodies.

In a remarkable environmental success story, the Noon River in Kanpur has been brought back to life after years of neglect and obstruction by silt and encroachments. This revival is part of the Uttar Pradesh government's drive to restore dying rivers through its 'One District - One River' initiative.

This initiative, championed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, emphasizes community participation and has turned into a powerful force for positive change. The rejuvenation efforts included cleaning, silt removal, and embankment construction, employing local laborers under MGNREGA and involving private companies and industries.

The successful restoration inspired similar efforts for the Pili River in Jaunpur, underscoring the potential for such campaigns. Both projects highlight the importance of collaboration between the government, community, and local industries in managing natural resources sustainably.

