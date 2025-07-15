Tragedy Strikes: Sudden Surge in Chambal River Claims Lives

Authorities in Kota district faced a tragic scene on Tuesday when the bodies of two men, victims of a sudden Chambal River surge, were recovered. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon during a picnic, prompted by water being released from 12 gates of the Kota Barrage.

Initial reports indicated five individuals were missing, but the toll rose as police identified six men from Kota district who were swept away. Pachulal Meghwal and Ashu Meghwal's bodies were found some distance from the initial incident site, while efforts are underway to trace those still missing.

In a separate discovery, two more bodies were found floating in the nearby Bundi district, one identified as Trilok Yadav from Kota City. Meanwhile, authorities continue searching for other missing individuals in the area, heightening concerns across the local community.

