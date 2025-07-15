Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sudden Surge in Chambal River Claims Lives

Two men were found dead after being swept away by a surge in the Chambal River, triggered by a sudden water release from the Kota Barrage. Six individuals on a picnic were affected, with four still missing. Another body was discovered nearby, and searches continue for the missing.

Updated: 15-07-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Kota district faced a tragic scene on Tuesday when the bodies of two men, victims of a sudden Chambal River surge, were recovered. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon during a picnic, prompted by water being released from 12 gates of the Kota Barrage.

Initial reports indicated five individuals were missing, but the toll rose as police identified six men from Kota district who were swept away. Pachulal Meghwal and Ashu Meghwal's bodies were found some distance from the initial incident site, while efforts are underway to trace those still missing.

In a separate discovery, two more bodies were found floating in the nearby Bundi district, one identified as Trilok Yadav from Kota City. Meanwhile, authorities continue searching for other missing individuals in the area, heightening concerns across the local community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

