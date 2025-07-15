Historic Return: Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Back from the ISS

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for making history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to onboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, with Shukla and three others, successfully landed off San Diego's coast on Tuesday, marking the end of their 20-day space mission.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan highlighted Shukla's distinction as the first Indian in space in over forty years, expressing hope that this remarkable feat will invigorate India's space research. 'Heartfelt congratulations to Shubhanshu Shukla and the mission team,' Vijayan commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)