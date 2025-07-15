Historic Return: Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Back from the ISS
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulated Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for his historic achievement as the first Indian to reach the ISS. Shukla returned after a 20-day space sojourn aboard the Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, marking India's triumphant return to space exploration after four decades.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his congratulations to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla for making history by becoming the first Indian astronaut to onboard the International Space Station (ISS).
The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft, with Shukla and three others, successfully landed off San Diego's coast on Tuesday, marking the end of their 20-day space mission.
In a Facebook post, Vijayan highlighted Shukla's distinction as the first Indian in space in over forty years, expressing hope that this remarkable feat will invigorate India's space research. 'Heartfelt congratulations to Shubhanshu Shukla and the mission team,' Vijayan commented.
