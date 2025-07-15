Karnataka Implements Tech-Driven Project to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) aiming to use advanced technology to conserve elephant corridors and habitats, reducing the human-elephant conflict in the state. The state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement this initiative.

The Forest Department, alongside IISc, will embark on a five-year project titled 'Landscape-Level Management of the Asian Elephant in the Mysore Elephant Reserve.' With a budget of Rs 4.74 crore, the project seeks to protect vital elephant corridors and habitats using technologies like satellite telemetry and GIS models.

Karnataka, home to 6,395 wild elephants, will also see innovations such as early warning systems for communities and sound-based deterrents for elephants. The project includes monitoring and research activities involving key collaborations and will be rolled out across various forest divisions.

