Karnataka Implements Tech-Driven Project to Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict

Karnataka's government, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, launches a five-year project to manage human-elephant conflict using modern technology. With Rs 4.74 crore funding, the initiative aims to preserve elephant corridors and habitats while protecting crops through innovative tools like satellite telemetry and early warning systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:59 IST
Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) aiming to use advanced technology to conserve elephant corridors and habitats, reducing the human-elephant conflict in the state. The state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement this initiative.

The Forest Department, alongside IISc, will embark on a five-year project titled 'Landscape-Level Management of the Asian Elephant in the Mysore Elephant Reserve.' With a budget of Rs 4.74 crore, the project seeks to protect vital elephant corridors and habitats using technologies like satellite telemetry and GIS models.

Karnataka, home to 6,395 wild elephants, will also see innovations such as early warning systems for communities and sound-based deterrents for elephants. The project includes monitoring and research activities involving key collaborations and will be rolled out across various forest divisions.

