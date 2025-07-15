Left Menu

Delhi Breathes a Sigh of Relief with Cleanest Air in Two Years

Delhi experienced its cleanest air in nearly two years due to persistent rain and favorable wind conditions, pushing the air quality into the 'good' category. The Central Pollution Control Board reported the Air Quality Index at 51, marking a rare improvement in the city's typically polluted atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:39 IST
In a rare respite, Delhi witnessed its cleanest air day in nearly two years, thanks to continuous rain and favorable wind conditions on Tuesday. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 51 at 4 PM, tentatively falling into the 'satisfactory' range.

In the earlier hours, the AQI consistently hovered between 48 and 50, qualifying for the 'good' category until mid-afternoon. The last instance of similarly clean air was recorded on September 10, 2023, with an AQI of 45. Typically, Delhi sees its best air quality during the monsoon period from July to September.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted light to moderate rainfall, which played a crucial role in cleansing the city's air. Despite slight rainfall, temperatures remained pleasant, with forecasts predicting continued light showers potentially aiding in maintaining improved air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

