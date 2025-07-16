Overnight Blitz: Russia's Drone & Missile Fury Engulfs Ukraine Cities

Overnight assaults by Russia engulfed multiple Ukrainian cities as hundreds of drones and a missile devastated energy infrastructure, wounding at least 15. Ukraine's air force noted the launch of 400 drones, with key cities Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia suffering the brunt of the attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting the scale of the onslaught, emphasized Ukraine's ongoing efforts to restore energy supplies. The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept many drones, yet 12 strategic targets succumbed to 57 drones and the missile.

The assaults catalyzed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to approve further weapon supplies for Ukraine, underscoring the need for systemic defense enhancements. Despite successful air defense efforts in some areas, Russian strikes continue to destabilize civilian life across Ukraine.