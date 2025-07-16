Left Menu

Overnight Blitz: Russia's Drone & Missile Fury Engulfs Ukraine Cities

Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, striking energy infrastructure and injuring at least 15 people. The assaults intensified over the summer, highlighting the ongoing conflict. The Ukrainian president called for stronger air defenses to counter the repeated airstrikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Overnight assaults by Russia engulfed multiple Ukrainian cities as hundreds of drones and a missile devastated energy infrastructure, wounding at least 15. Ukraine's air force noted the launch of 400 drones, with key cities Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia suffering the brunt of the attacks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting the scale of the onslaught, emphasized Ukraine's ongoing efforts to restore energy supplies. The Ukrainian air force managed to intercept many drones, yet 12 strategic targets succumbed to 57 drones and the missile.

The assaults catalyzed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to approve further weapon supplies for Ukraine, underscoring the need for systemic defense enhancements. Despite successful air defense efforts in some areas, Russian strikes continue to destabilize civilian life across Ukraine.

