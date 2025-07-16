Tragic Toll: Pakistan's Monsoon Mayhem

In the past 24 hours, heavy rains in Punjab, Pakistan, have resulted in the deaths of at least 24 people, with more than 150 injured, raising this season's toll across the nation to 140, an official reported on Wednesday.

Lahore and other districts experienced overnight rain as officials predicted the current weather spell to last until Thursday. In the city of Lahore, a severe thunderstorm led to three roof collapses, tragically killing twelve people, including five family members, as per the Punjab Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Fatalities were also recorded across other regions, with three deaths in Faisalabad, and three, including a woman and children, in Pakpattan. Additional deaths came from Sheikhupura, Bhakkar, Bahawalnagar, Shahkot, and Okara. The National Disaster Management Authority tallied 116 deaths since the monsoon began on June 26. Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz extended condolences and urged efficient rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)