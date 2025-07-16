Cool Schools: Architects Leading Climate-Resilient Designs

With global temperatures rising, architects are innovating to make educational environments more resilient. Francis Kere, celebrated for his sustainable designs, is a visionary in this field.

Kere has turned to native materials and passive cooling techniques to reduce the reliance on air conditioners, which contribute to global warming. His approach prioritizes comfort in classrooms, promoting better learning conditions and addressing broader social issues.

A similar ethos is seen in projects like Diana Kellogg's Rajasthan school, where architecture fosters a cooler environment while sending strong social messages. Globally, there is a push to future-proof schools against increasing heatwaves.

