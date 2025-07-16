Left Menu

Cool Schools: Architects Leading Climate-Resilient Designs

Architects like Francis Kere are championing sustainable, passive cooling designs for schools in hot climates, reducing the dependence on air conditioning. Their work, utilizing materials like clay and innovative designs inspired by nature, aims to combat climate change and enhance educational environments, promoting social change and increased school attendance.

Updated: 16-07-2025 16:48 IST
Cool Schools: Architects Leading Climate-Resilient Designs
With global temperatures rising, architects are innovating to make educational environments more resilient. Francis Kere, celebrated for his sustainable designs, is a visionary in this field.

Kere has turned to native materials and passive cooling techniques to reduce the reliance on air conditioners, which contribute to global warming. His approach prioritizes comfort in classrooms, promoting better learning conditions and addressing broader social issues.

A similar ethos is seen in projects like Diana Kellogg's Rajasthan school, where architecture fosters a cooler environment while sending strong social messages. Globally, there is a push to future-proof schools against increasing heatwaves.

