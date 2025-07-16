Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Step: Mobile Units to Tackle Stray Dog Menace

Kerala is tackling its stray dog issue by introducing mobile sterilisation units across its regions. Alongside euthanasia of gravely ill dogs, these measures include a vaccination drive and GPS-enabled chips for dogs. The plan also involves public cooperation and potential regulatory changes at the central government level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:29 IST
Kerala is set to address its persistent stray dog problem through the innovative rollout of mobile sterilisation units in 152 blocks and authorizing euthanasia for severely ill dogs. This development follows mounting public concerns after rabies-linked fatalities.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh unveiled the initiative, citing the cost-effectiveness of mobile ABC (Animal Birth Control) units compared to permanent centers. A pilot study in Nedumangad will lead the effort, while panchayats will identify operational sites.

In collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, a large-scale vaccination drive is planned. In an integrated approach, the state seeks to introduce dog identification chips while aiming to relax existing ABC regulations. A cooperative effort from the public is vital to tackle the crisis effectively.

