Kerala's Bold Step: Mobile Units to Tackle Stray Dog Menace

Kerala is set to address its persistent stray dog problem through the innovative rollout of mobile sterilisation units in 152 blocks and authorizing euthanasia for severely ill dogs. This development follows mounting public concerns after rabies-linked fatalities.

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh unveiled the initiative, citing the cost-effectiveness of mobile ABC (Animal Birth Control) units compared to permanent centers. A pilot study in Nedumangad will lead the effort, while panchayats will identify operational sites.

In collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, a large-scale vaccination drive is planned. In an integrated approach, the state seeks to introduce dog identification chips while aiming to relax existing ABC regulations. A cooperative effort from the public is vital to tackle the crisis effectively.

