Karnataka Eyes USD 20 Billion Quantum Economy by 2035

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government reaffirmed its ambition to develop a USD 20 billion quantum advantage-driven economy by 2035. A dedicated 'Quantum Task Force' and strategic roadmap are in the pipeline to boost the state's quantum technology sector.

The plan includes hosting the 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' on July 31 and August 1, as part of Karnataka's vision for a robust quantum ecosystem. Key ministers and industry representatives discussed potential growth at a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha.

Ministers, including N S Boseraju, M B Patil, and Priyank Kharge, emphasized their commitment to supporting infrastructure, human resource development, and policy frameworks needed for the industry's advancement. Karnataka is poised to become a major player in India's quantum sector, thanks to its industry-friendly policies and skilled talent pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)