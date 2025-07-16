Left Menu

Karnataka Eyes USD 20 Billion Quantum Economy by 2035

Karnataka aims to establish a USD 20 billion quantum technology economy by 2035, with initiatives including a 'Quantum Task Force' and the 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit.' Supported by state leaders, the strategy involves infrastructure support and skill development to lead the quantum revolution in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:46 IST
Karnataka Eyes USD 20 Billion Quantum Economy by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government reaffirmed its ambition to develop a USD 20 billion quantum advantage-driven economy by 2035. A dedicated 'Quantum Task Force' and strategic roadmap are in the pipeline to boost the state's quantum technology sector.

The plan includes hosting the 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' on July 31 and August 1, as part of Karnataka's vision for a robust quantum ecosystem. Key ministers and industry representatives discussed potential growth at a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha.

Ministers, including N S Boseraju, M B Patil, and Priyank Kharge, emphasized their commitment to supporting infrastructure, human resource development, and policy frameworks needed for the industry's advancement. Karnataka is poised to become a major player in India's quantum sector, thanks to its industry-friendly policies and skilled talent pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025