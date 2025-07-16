Karnataka Eyes USD 20 Billion Quantum Economy by 2035
Karnataka aims to establish a USD 20 billion quantum technology economy by 2035, with initiatives including a 'Quantum Task Force' and the 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit.' Supported by state leaders, the strategy involves infrastructure support and skill development to lead the quantum revolution in India.
On Wednesday, the Karnataka government reaffirmed its ambition to develop a USD 20 billion quantum advantage-driven economy by 2035. A dedicated 'Quantum Task Force' and strategic roadmap are in the pipeline to boost the state's quantum technology sector.
The plan includes hosting the 'Quantum India Bengaluru Summit' on July 31 and August 1, as part of Karnataka's vision for a robust quantum ecosystem. Key ministers and industry representatives discussed potential growth at a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha.
Ministers, including N S Boseraju, M B Patil, and Priyank Kharge, emphasized their commitment to supporting infrastructure, human resource development, and policy frameworks needed for the industry's advancement. Karnataka is poised to become a major player in India's quantum sector, thanks to its industry-friendly policies and skilled talent pool.
(With inputs from agencies.)
