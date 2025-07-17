Tsunami Alert: Seismic Jolt Hits Alaska

An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale shook the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning from the U.S. National Tsunami Center. Residents in affected regions are bracing for potential impacts, while authorities mobilize emergency response teams.

Experts from the U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter's location and depth, highlighting the potential for widespread disruption. Local governments have issued evacuation advisories as a precaution to safeguard communities.

As emergency personnel assess the situation, the public is advised to monitor official channels for updates and follow safety guidelines. The earthquake has highlighted the region's seismic vulnerability, underscoring the importance of preparedness in minimizing potential threats.