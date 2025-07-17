Tsunami Alert: Seismic Jolt Hits Alaska
A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula, prompting the U.S. National Tsunami Center to issue a tsunami warning. Communities in affected areas are urged to take precautionary measures as emergency services are on high alert to assess potential risks and damages caused by the seismic event.
An earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale shook the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning from the U.S. National Tsunami Center. Residents in affected regions are bracing for potential impacts, while authorities mobilize emergency response teams.
Experts from the U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter's location and depth, highlighting the potential for widespread disruption. Local governments have issued evacuation advisories as a precaution to safeguard communities.
As emergency personnel assess the situation, the public is advised to monitor official channels for updates and follow safety guidelines. The earthquake has highlighted the region's seismic vulnerability, underscoring the importance of preparedness in minimizing potential threats.
ALSO READ
Kejriwal-driven AAP govt has imposed undeclared Emergency in Punjab: BJP's Tarun Chugh
Kejriwal-driven AAP govt has imposed undeclared Emergency in Punjab: BJP's Tarun Chugh
Govt Rolls Out Emergency Disaster Grants to Aid Provinces Hit by April 2025 Floods
Tripura's Landmark Move: Boosting Road Safety with Modern Emergency Response
Argentina lifts gas emergency as supply crunch eases