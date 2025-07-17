Left Menu

Delhi Government Seeks Agency for Social Media Overhaul in Urban Flood Control

The Delhi government plans to hire a private agency to handle the social media strategy for the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. The agency will raise awareness, manage accounts, and create multimedia content highlighting the department's work in urban flooding management and pollution reduction, among other tasks.

Updated: 17-07-2025 15:14 IST
The Delhi government is on the lookout for a private agency to spearhead a social media overhaul for the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department. Officials announced this move, aimed at boosting awareness of the department's endeavors in urban flooding management and pollution reduction.

Under the new plan, the chosen agency will be tasked with developing multimedia content, consisting of three one-minute audio-video clips per week, that showcases the department's activities. A comprehensive digital strategy will be rolled out to handle all communication and media outreach tasks.

The proposed agency will manage multiple social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Responsibilities include updating social media trends, moderating content, structuring, performance analytics, and managing public complaints. The agency's services have been tendered for a year at Rs 74 lakh.

