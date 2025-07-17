Left Menu

Power Cut Woes at Siddheshwar Dam

The Siddheshwar dam in Maharashtra's Hingoli district faces a power disconnection due to unpaid electricity bills amounting to Rs 1.47 crore. The dam, crucial for irrigation in the region, has been without electricity for 15 days as of now.

The Siddheshwar dam in Maharashtra's Hingoli district has been without power for 15 days, affecting its irrigation operations. The disconnection stems from unpaid electricity bills totaling Rs 1.47 crore, according to a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official.

This financial oversight has halted the dam's capacity to provide irrigation to the Aundha Nagnath and Vasmat tehsils, alongside parts of Nanded. Despite multiple notices, the pending dues by both the irrigation department and local civic bodies accrue to a substantial two-year delay.

Despite a water inflow of 10.75 Million Cubic Metres since June 1, the dam currently holds 19.82 MCM, equating to only 24.48 percent of its maximum capacity, highlighting the urgency to resolve the billing dispute.

