Stock Market Stays Steady Amid Earnings Spotlight

In a rather subdued day of trading, U.S. stock index futures showed little movement. Despite notable results from Taiwan's TSMC, a keen investor focus on significant indices left indices showing only slight fluctuations.

TSMC's record earnings lifted chipmaker stocks, with U.S.-listed shares rising in premarket trading. Meanwhile, PepsiCo shares climbed on projections of a moderate decline in annual core profits.

Concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence persisted, as market players watched tariffs looming on the horizon while analyzing data on consumer spending and employment trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)