Stock Market Stays Steady Amid Earnings Spotlight

U.S. stock futures remained mostly unchanged with minor fluctuations in major indices. TSMC's high quarterly profit raised chip stocks while PepsiCo shares increased due to optimistic earnings expectations. Market discussions were influenced by potential tariffs and Federal Reserve reactions, amid concerns regarding its independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rather subdued day of trading, U.S. stock index futures showed little movement. Despite notable results from Taiwan's TSMC, a keen investor focus on significant indices left indices showing only slight fluctuations.

TSMC's record earnings lifted chipmaker stocks, with U.S.-listed shares rising in premarket trading. Meanwhile, PepsiCo shares climbed on projections of a moderate decline in annual core profits.

Concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence persisted, as market players watched tariffs looming on the horizon while analyzing data on consumer spending and employment trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

