Stock Market Stays Steady Amid Earnings Spotlight
U.S. stock futures remained mostly unchanged with minor fluctuations in major indices. TSMC's high quarterly profit raised chip stocks while PepsiCo shares increased due to optimistic earnings expectations. Market discussions were influenced by potential tariffs and Federal Reserve reactions, amid concerns regarding its independence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:55 IST
In a rather subdued day of trading, U.S. stock index futures showed little movement. Despite notable results from Taiwan's TSMC, a keen investor focus on significant indices left indices showing only slight fluctuations.
TSMC's record earnings lifted chipmaker stocks, with U.S.-listed shares rising in premarket trading. Meanwhile, PepsiCo shares climbed on projections of a moderate decline in annual core profits.
Concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence persisted, as market players watched tariffs looming on the horizon while analyzing data on consumer spending and employment trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks waver, dollar sags under weight of Trump tariffs, Fed uncertainty
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks inch up, dollar struggles under weight of Trump tariffs, Fed uncertainty
Profit booking, Trump tariffs deadline weigh Indian stocks; Sensex down 288 points
Trump's Call for Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Powell Urged to Resign
U.S. Job Market Holds Steady, Signals Potential Shift in Federal Reserve Policy