Tragic Blaze at Iraqi Mall: Safety Failures and Heartbreaking Loss

A newly opened shopping centre in eastern Iraq's Wasit province was engulfed in flames, resulting in the death of more than 60 individuals, including children, the Iraqi officials confirmed Thursday. Civil defence teams managed to rescue over 45 people during the incident in Kut city.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. However, both officials and residents have pointed to inadequate fire safety measures in the building as a contributing factor to the widespread devastation. Videos circulated on social media displayed the Corniche Hypermarket Mall completely aflame.

Following the tragic event, Provincial Governor Mohammed al-Miyahi announced three days of mourning and initiated legal action against the mall's owner. He assured the public that authorities would ensure accountability, as similar incidents have plagued Iraq due to poor building standards.

