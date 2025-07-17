Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at Iraqi Mall: Safety Failures and Heartbreaking Loss

A devastating fire at a recently opened shopping centre in eastern Iraq's Wasit province claimed over 60 lives, predominantly from suffocation. The incident highlighted a dire lack of fire safety measures. Local authorities pledged legal action against the mall's owner, as investigations into the tragedy continue.

Updated: 17-07-2025 18:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A newly opened shopping centre in eastern Iraq's Wasit province was engulfed in flames, resulting in the death of more than 60 individuals, including children, the Iraqi officials confirmed Thursday. Civil defence teams managed to rescue over 45 people during the incident in Kut city.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. However, both officials and residents have pointed to inadequate fire safety measures in the building as a contributing factor to the widespread devastation. Videos circulated on social media displayed the Corniche Hypermarket Mall completely aflame.

Following the tragic event, Provincial Governor Mohammed al-Miyahi announced three days of mourning and initiated legal action against the mall's owner. He assured the public that authorities would ensure accountability, as similar incidents have plagued Iraq due to poor building standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

