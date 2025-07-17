Left Menu

Interstellar Discovery: Comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) Unveiled

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, has released a montage of images of the interstellar comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS). Discovered by the ATLAS telescope, it's the third interstellar object to visit our solar system. The comet is being studied by telescopes worldwide for insights into its structure and chemistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:41 IST
Interstellar Discovery: Comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru has unveiled a video montage showcasing the comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), a fascinating celestial body that has piqued the interest of astronomers worldwide. The footage aims to educate and engage the public about this rare interstellar visitor.

Discovered on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile, C/2025 N1 is only the third interstellar object observed within our solar system. Scientists, including those at IIA, are keen to study the comet's structure and composition before it exits the Sun's gravitational pull.

Researchers at the Indian Institute employed the Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Ladakh on July 3 to capture images of the comet. Travelling at 61 km per second, it will remain a focal point for global observatories until it becomes obscured by the Sun late in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025