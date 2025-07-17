Interstellar Discovery: Comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) Unveiled

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru has unveiled a video montage showcasing the comet C/2025 N1 (ATLAS), a fascinating celestial body that has piqued the interest of astronomers worldwide. The footage aims to educate and engage the public about this rare interstellar visitor.

Discovered on July 1 by the ATLAS telescope in Chile, C/2025 N1 is only the third interstellar object observed within our solar system. Scientists, including those at IIA, are keen to study the comet's structure and composition before it exits the Sun's gravitational pull.

Researchers at the Indian Institute employed the Himalayan Chandra Telescope in Ladakh on July 3 to capture images of the comet. Travelling at 61 km per second, it will remain a focal point for global observatories until it becomes obscured by the Sun late in the year.

