Railway Staff Raise Alarms Over Housing Corruption and Safety Concerns

Railway employees' unions have expressed concerns about the poor conditions and alleged corruption in railway housing facilities, urging the ministry for intervention. They claim that some employees have to seek rented housing due to unfair allotment practices and that middlemen often influence the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:05 IST
The Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers Union (IRSTMU) expressed concerns in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, criticizing the opacity and unfair practices in housing allotment. They alleged middlemen grant preferred access to certain individuals, while those in real need end up in rented accommodation.

In response to these claims, the unions suggested that the housing allotment system should become digital and transparent, proposing a lottery system for fairer distribution of quarters and criticizing current practices that sometimes involve bribery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

