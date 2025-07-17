Railway Staff Raise Alarms Over Housing Corruption and Safety Concerns

Railway employees' unions have sounded the alarm over housing facilities, citing serious allegations of corruption in the allotment of newly-constructed railway quarters and the deteriorating condition of older flats. They have called on the ministry for intervention.

The Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers Union (IRSTMU) expressed concerns in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, criticizing the opacity and unfair practices in housing allotment. They alleged middlemen grant preferred access to certain individuals, while those in real need end up in rented accommodation.

In response to these claims, the unions suggested that the housing allotment system should become digital and transparent, proposing a lottery system for fairer distribution of quarters and criticizing current practices that sometimes involve bribery.

(With inputs from agencies.)