Railway Staff Raise Alarms Over Housing Corruption and Safety Concerns
Railway employees' unions have expressed concerns about the poor conditions and alleged corruption in railway housing facilities, urging the ministry for intervention. They claim that some employees have to seek rented housing due to unfair allotment practices and that middlemen often influence the process.
- Country:
- India
Railway employees' unions have sounded the alarm over housing facilities, citing serious allegations of corruption in the allotment of newly-constructed railway quarters and the deteriorating condition of older flats. They have called on the ministry for intervention.
The Indian Railway Signal and Telecom Maintainers Union (IRSTMU) expressed concerns in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, criticizing the opacity and unfair practices in housing allotment. They alleged middlemen grant preferred access to certain individuals, while those in real need end up in rented accommodation.
In response to these claims, the unions suggested that the housing allotment system should become digital and transparent, proposing a lottery system for fairer distribution of quarters and criticizing current practices that sometimes involve bribery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- railway
- housing
- employees
- corruption
- safety
- unions
- allotment
- middlemen
- online system
- maintenance
ALSO READ
Food safety gets AI upgrade with spectral data fusion
A window frame of Spicejet aircraft dislodges mid-air, no impact on passenger safety: airline
Parliamentary panel seeks enhanced public awareness on cyber safety to combat online fraud
Designing AI for all: New framework puts inclusion and safety at core
Uttar Pradesh: Authorities tighten food safety rules in Hapur ahead of Kanwar Yatra