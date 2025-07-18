Residents Rally Against Railway-to-Road Project in Mathura
Mathura residents protested against a project to replace the Mathura-Vrindavan railway line with a road, accusing MP Hema Malini of erasing heritage. Residents, including Deepak Parashar and Neelam Goswami, expressed opposition to the dismantling of the historic railway. Malini denied the claims, citing repair costs as the reason.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Residents of Mathura have gathered in protest against the controversial proposal to convert the historic 15-kilometre Mathura-Vrindavan railway line into a road.
During a rally on Wednesday, demonstrators vocally opposed Tirth Vikas Parishad and local MP Hema Malini, demanding the restoration of the railway line, which they see as an integral heritage piece.
Organizer Deepak Parashar criticized the scrapping of what he termed 'a gift from the Maharaja of Jaipur.' Hema Malini refuted these accusations, explaining that the railway's halt was due to hefty repair expenses, decided by a broader initiative to convert meter gauges to broad gauges.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mathura
- Vrindavan
- railway
- protest
- Hema Malini
- heritage
- railway line
- demonstration
- residents
- project
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gateway Towers: A Vibrant Vista of Kerala's Cultural Heritage at TIAL
Bengal's culture, pluralism, heritage facing threat under TMC rule, 2026 assembly polls fight for their existence: Samik Bhattacharya.
Shalimar Bagh: A Revival of Mughal Heritage and Community Spaces
Nebula By Titan Unveils "JALSA" Tourbillon -- A Monumental Tribute To Indian Heritage And Horological Excellence
Nebula By Titan Unveils “JALSA” Tourbillon — A Monumental Tribute To Indian Heritage And Horological Excellence