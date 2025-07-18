Left Menu

Residents Rally Against Railway-to-Road Project in Mathura

Mathura residents protested against a project to replace the Mathura-Vrindavan railway line with a road, accusing MP Hema Malini of erasing heritage. Residents, including Deepak Parashar and Neelam Goswami, expressed opposition to the dismantling of the historic railway. Malini denied the claims, citing repair costs as the reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:39 IST
Residents Rally Against Railway-to-Road Project in Mathura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Mathura have gathered in protest against the controversial proposal to convert the historic 15-kilometre Mathura-Vrindavan railway line into a road.

During a rally on Wednesday, demonstrators vocally opposed Tirth Vikas Parishad and local MP Hema Malini, demanding the restoration of the railway line, which they see as an integral heritage piece.

Organizer Deepak Parashar criticized the scrapping of what he termed 'a gift from the Maharaja of Jaipur.' Hema Malini refuted these accusations, explaining that the railway's halt was due to hefty repair expenses, decided by a broader initiative to convert meter gauges to broad gauges.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025