Deluge in South Korea: A Call for Better Disaster Management
South Korea faces heavy rains for a third day, leading to four deaths and thousands evacuated. Torrential downpours hit regions like Gwangju, marking the highest rainfall in 86 years. President Lee Jae Myung emphasizes better disaster response to mitigate predictable damage and casualties.
South Korea experienced a relentless deluge for the third consecutive day on Friday, resulting in at least four fatalities and thousands being forced to flee their homes. Authorities remain on high alert as torrential rains continue to batter the western and southern regions, prompting warnings of potential landslides and flooding through Saturday.
The Interior and Safety Ministry reported that while initial evacuation numbers surpassed 5,000, the figure in shelters reduced to 3,297 by Friday morning. Some southern regions, including Gwangju, recorded over 400 millimeters of rain in a mere 24 hours, marking the highest daily rainfall in 86 years, according to the ministry.
Tragically, four deaths have been confirmed, with incidents ranging from flooded roads to a devastating wall collapse. In response, President Lee Jae Myung has called for enhanced governmental disaster intervention, stressing the importance of anticipating damage and timely public warnings to prevent further casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
