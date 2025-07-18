Left Menu

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Delhi Godown

A fire erupted in a godown in Delhi's Sabhapur area, with several fire tenders dispatched to contain the blaze. The Delhi Fire Services received the alert at 3.20 pm. Firefighting operations are ongoing and, so far, no casualties have been reported. Further updates are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:46 IST
Firefighters Battle Blaze at Delhi Godown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Sabhapur area, causing emergency services to engage in a rapid response. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the location as authorities worked to control the blaze.

The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving the alert at 3.20 pm and have since been actively involved in firefighting operations. As of now, no casualties have been reported, offering some relief amidst the tense situation.

An official stated that eight fire tenders were deployed to the site. Authorities are continuing their efforts, and further details about the fire's cause and impact are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025