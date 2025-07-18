Firefighters Battle Blaze at Delhi Godown
A fire erupted in a godown in Delhi's Sabhapur area, with several fire tenders dispatched to contain the blaze. The Delhi Fire Services received the alert at 3.20 pm. Firefighting operations are ongoing and, so far, no casualties have been reported. Further updates are awaited.
A significant fire broke out at a godown in Delhi's Sabhapur area, causing emergency services to engage in a rapid response. Several fire tenders were dispatched to the location as authorities worked to control the blaze.
The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving the alert at 3.20 pm and have since been actively involved in firefighting operations. As of now, no casualties have been reported, offering some relief amidst the tense situation.
An official stated that eight fire tenders were deployed to the site. Authorities are continuing their efforts, and further details about the fire's cause and impact are awaited.
