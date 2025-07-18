Lifeline Amid Rising Waters: Rescuers and Animals Saved in Yakutia

In the remote expanses of eastern Russia's Sakha Republic, also known as Yakutia, emergency crews have undertaken daring rescue operations amid catastrophic flooding. Over 100 individuals, as well as their farm animals and pets, were ferried to safety after heavy rains inundated the region.

Video footage from the region's emergencies ministry depicts dramatic scenes of villagers being evacuated through windows and hopping onto waiting boats, while rescue teams also saved cows, chickens, and even a pet hamster. This stark reminder of climate change's impact on Yakutia showcases the increasing frequency of extreme weather events such as floods and fires.

According to authorities, 93 residential buildings were submerged across eight villages, with approximately a third of evacuees being children. As aerial footage reveals, entire villages were left with only rooftops visible above the floodwater, underscoring the urgent need for climatic resilience.