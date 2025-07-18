Left Menu

Encroachment Crisis: Yamuna Floodplains Under Siege

An environmental activist, Bhim Singh Rawat, has reported unauthorized construction and waste dumping on the Yamuna floodplains near Wazirabad Barrage. His findings urge corrective actions from authorities to protect these vital ecosystems. The report challenges the environmental compliance of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's casting yard operations.

  • Country:
  • India

An environmental activist has sounded the alarm on illegal encroachments affecting the Yamuna floodplains near the Wazirabad Barrage. The report documents the dumping of solid waste and the construction of infrastructure, including a road and a metro casting yard.

Bhim Singh Rawat, associate coordinator of the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers, and People, authored the report and has called for immediate intervention from Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other relevant authorities. The report reveals significant encroachment activities on the Wazirabad Barrage's eastern bank.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has responded, assuring that all their activities, including the establishment of a casting yard, have obtained necessary permissions and adhere to environmental protection norms. Despite some compliance claims, Rawat's report insists on removing existing structures and waste to safeguard the floodplains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

