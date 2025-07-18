Left Menu

Reckless Pruning in Thane Leads to Avian Tragedy

In Thane, the reckless cutting of tree branches within a residential society resulted in the death of over 45 birds and injured at least 28 others. The forest department has filed an FIR against four individuals, including three office-bearers and the private contractor involved in the pruning activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:53 IST
Reckless Pruning in Thane Leads to Avian Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident in Thane city has led to the death of more than 45 birds following a reckless tree pruning in a residential society. The forest department has lodged a case against four individuals, including three society office-bearers and a private contractor.

The society had permission from the Thane Municipal Corporation to prune trees, but the careless chopping resulted in the death of birds such as cattle egrets, leaving environmentalists and citizens outraged.

According to forest department official Dinesh Desle, the accused were charged under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. Meanwhile, municipal authorities are separately investigating the unauthorized tree branch cutting. Activists are now calling for stricter ecological evaluations before tree trimming activities are conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025