Reckless Pruning in Thane Leads to Avian Tragedy
In Thane, the reckless cutting of tree branches within a residential society resulted in the death of over 45 birds and injured at least 28 others. The forest department has filed an FIR against four individuals, including three office-bearers and the private contractor involved in the pruning activity.
A shocking incident in Thane city has led to the death of more than 45 birds following a reckless tree pruning in a residential society. The forest department has lodged a case against four individuals, including three society office-bearers and a private contractor.
The society had permission from the Thane Municipal Corporation to prune trees, but the careless chopping resulted in the death of birds such as cattle egrets, leaving environmentalists and citizens outraged.
According to forest department official Dinesh Desle, the accused were charged under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. Meanwhile, municipal authorities are separately investigating the unauthorized tree branch cutting. Activists are now calling for stricter ecological evaluations before tree trimming activities are conducted.
