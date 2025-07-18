Reckless Pruning in Thane Leads to Avian Tragedy

A shocking incident in Thane city has led to the death of more than 45 birds following a reckless tree pruning in a residential society. The forest department has lodged a case against four individuals, including three society office-bearers and a private contractor.

The society had permission from the Thane Municipal Corporation to prune trees, but the careless chopping resulted in the death of birds such as cattle egrets, leaving environmentalists and citizens outraged.

According to forest department official Dinesh Desle, the accused were charged under the Wild Life (Protection) Act. Meanwhile, municipal authorities are separately investigating the unauthorized tree branch cutting. Activists are now calling for stricter ecological evaluations before tree trimming activities are conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)