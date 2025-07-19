Tragedy Strikes: 18 Lives Lost in Uttar Pradesh Due to Rain Disasters

In a tragic sequence of events, Uttar Pradesh witnessed the demise of at least 18 individuals within a single day due to adverse weather conditions, according to officials. The fatalities occurred between 8 pm on July 17 and 8 pm on July 18, brought on by heavy rainfall and snake bites.

Chitrakoot faced the highest losses, with six deaths reported, while Mahoba, Banda, and Moradabad each mourned three lives lost. Additional deaths occurred in Ghazipur, Lalitpur, and Gonda due to rain-induced drowning incidents and snake bites.

Specifically, drowning incidents claimed eight lives, and snake bites were responsible for two additional fatalities. These incidents underscore the catastrophic impact of severe weather disruptions in the region, as communities grapple with safety and emergency response challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)