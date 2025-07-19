Tragic Capsize in Halong Bay: Storm Wipha”s Devastating Impact
A tourist boat capsized in stormy weather in Halong Bay, Vietnam, resulting in 27 deaths, including eight children. The incident occurred as Storm Wipha approached the region. Rescue efforts continue as authorities report 11 survivors. The storm also disrupted flights at Noi Bai Airport.
At least 27 people have been confirmed dead after a tourist boat capsized in the turbulent waters of Halong Bay. The tragedy struck around 2 p.m. local time as Storm Wipha approached Vietnam's coast.
Local sources report that the capsized boat had 53 passengers on board. Rescuers have recovered 27 bodies, including those of eight children, and have managed to save 11 survivors amid difficult conditions.
The severe storm has also disrupted air travel, prompting flight diversions and temporary groundings at Noi Bai Airport. With Storm Wipha's path over the South China Sea, further warnings are in place for Vietnam's northern coast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
