Monsoon Mayhem: Indian States Reel Under Torrential Rains

Uttar Pradesh has been particularly hard hit by a severe monsoon, with 18 lives claimed due to rain-related incidents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rain alerts for several other states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala.

Rajasthan is grappling with flood-like conditions as several cities have been inundated due to intense rain. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is working tirelessly to rescue stranded individuals and evacuate them to safer locations.

In the northeast and southern regions, areas like Arunachal Pradesh and Kerala are witnessing landslides and road blockages, further hampering daily life. The authorities are on high alert, continuously monitoring the situation and preparing for potential evacuations.

