Delhi Bird Atlas: Mapping Avian Diversity in the Urban Jungle

The Delhi Bird Atlas, a citizen-led initiative, recorded 221 bird species across Delhi's ecosystems in its first year. Over 200 volunteers contributed to the project, which uses a grid-based method for mapping and shares data globally via eBird. Major support came from conservation groups and the Forest Department.

The inaugural year of the Delhi Bird Atlas saw the recording of 221 bird species across the national capital's varied landscapes. The citizen-led effort brought together over 200 volunteers, creating 1,150 bird checklists in the process.

Celebrating its first anniversary at the World Wide Fund (WWF) Auditorium, the initiative has drawn commendations for its comprehensive approach. The project, spearheaded by the Delhi Bird Atlas team with backing from the Forest Department, employs a seasonal, grid-based method to systematically map and share bird data through the global eBird platform.

Delhi's Chief Wildlife Warden, Shyam Sunder Kandpal, expressed support for the Atlas's work, while Jabestin A, IFS, Conservator of Forests, lauded the project's 100 percent coverage in its initial phase. The effort reflects the dedication of the city's birdwatching community.

