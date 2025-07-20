Tragedy in Gapyeong: Rain and Landslides Claim Lives
The South Korean resort town of Gapyeong was hit by a deadly landslide and flooding, leading to two deaths and two missing persons. The extreme weather has brought the nationwide death toll to 14, with 12 missing, as heavy rainfall transitions into a heat wave.
Heavy rain and landslides have resulted in the deaths of two people and left two others missing in the South Korean resort town of Gapyeong. The calamity struck during an intense period of rainfall, which caused landslides to engulf homes and vehicles to be washed away.
As this disaster unfolded, the nationwide toll from the unrelenting rain climbed to 14 deaths and 12 people unaccounted for since the downpours began on Wednesday.
The government weather forecaster announced that the rain is expected to cease by Sunday and will be succeeded by a heatwave, as the intense weather shifted from the southern parts of South Korea to the north overnight.
