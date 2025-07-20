Back-to-Back Quakes Shake Kamchatka: A Double Whammy

A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Kamchatka region in Russia's far east on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This seismic event's depth was recorded at 10 kilometers, initially believed to be a 6.2 magnitude quake.

Mere moments later, another significant quake, recorded with a magnitude of 6.7, struck off Kamchatka's east coast at the same depth, as data from GFZ confirmed. This back-to-back seismic activity raised concerns in the region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) later revised the second quake's magnitude, reporting it as a more intense 7.4. This raises questions about the impact on local communities and the potential need for international aid.