Left Menu

Back-to-Back Quakes Shake Kamchatka: A Double Whammy

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck near Kamchatka, Russia, quickly followed by a 6.7 magnitude hit. The German Research Centre for Geosciences first measured the initial quake at 6.2 magnitude. European Mediterranean Seismological Centre reports upgraded the second quake's magnitude to 7.4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:55 IST
Back-to-Back Quakes Shake Kamchatka: A Double Whammy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Kamchatka region in Russia's far east on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). This seismic event's depth was recorded at 10 kilometers, initially believed to be a 6.2 magnitude quake.

Mere moments later, another significant quake, recorded with a magnitude of 6.7, struck off Kamchatka's east coast at the same depth, as data from GFZ confirmed. This back-to-back seismic activity raised concerns in the region.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) later revised the second quake's magnitude, reporting it as a more intense 7.4. This raises questions about the impact on local communities and the potential need for international aid.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
2
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025