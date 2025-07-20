Left Menu

Western Balkans Battle Severe Drought: Livestock in Crisis

A severe early summer drought in southeast Serbia has left over 1,000 cows and horses without water, affecting agriculture and causing economic distress throughout the Western Balkans. Authorities are providing emergency water supplies, but lasting damage is feared. Farmers are calling for government aid amid a backdrop of climate-change-induced heatwaves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Suvaplanina | Updated: 20-07-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 12:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A severe drought has struck southeast Serbia, leaving over 1,000 cows and horses without water and prompting authorities to deliver emergency supplies. The situation is indicative of broader issues impacting the Western Balkans, with water and power restrictions as well as agricultural disruptions being reported.

Cattle owners at Suva Planina have observed abnormal water shortages, noting that springs typically dry up later in the year. Local farmers like Nikola Manojlovic have taken to digging new wells despite the widespread drying up of water sources.

Climate change is worsening heat and dryness, heightening risks of health impacts and wildfires across Europe. Serbian farmers have requested financial support from the government as poor crop yields threaten their livelihoods, exacerbated by underdeveloped irrigation systems.

