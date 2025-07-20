Western Balkans Battle Severe Drought: Livestock in Crisis

A severe drought has struck southeast Serbia, leaving over 1,000 cows and horses without water and prompting authorities to deliver emergency supplies. The situation is indicative of broader issues impacting the Western Balkans, with water and power restrictions as well as agricultural disruptions being reported.

Cattle owners at Suva Planina have observed abnormal water shortages, noting that springs typically dry up later in the year. Local farmers like Nikola Manojlovic have taken to digging new wells despite the widespread drying up of water sources.

Climate change is worsening heat and dryness, heightening risks of health impacts and wildfires across Europe. Serbian farmers have requested financial support from the government as poor crop yields threaten their livelihoods, exacerbated by underdeveloped irrigation systems.